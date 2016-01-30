This is what makes me so absolutely crazy. Republicans and the media have churned up this email controversy while turning a blind eye to everything the previous administration did in spades. The FACT that millions of emails were destroyed, during the most dishonest administration ever, should be hammered on by Democrats every single day. Is it any wonder that the Clintons distrust the media? Not to me it isn't.
FLASHBACK: When Millions Of Lost Bush White House Emails (From Private Accounts) Triggered A Media Shrug | Blog | Media Matters for America
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Jan 30, 2016 6:41 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment