I'm just going to make this short and sweet. A few things that happened today (besides the awesome protests going on around the world, but, I digress).

1. During the interfaith church service today, the first thing that happened was that trump fist bumped someone. I expect conservatives to howl in rage at this gesture, especially that it was done in church. Am I right or am I right.

2. The second thing that happened today, again at the church service. The congregation sang the national anthem. The camera was on the trump and his mrs the whole time, and, wait for it, Neither one of them knew the words! To our national anthem! I just know that this will enrage conservatives! AmI right or am I right.

3. Split screen at the church service, camera always on trump. It's too funny to watch, he is bored beyond tears. Looking around, looks like he is falling asleep at times, poking Melania in the leg (haha). Wish I could read his tiny mind. The sermons are kinda zingers about inclusiveness and such. And all those different faiths, in different languages must be driving pence batshit crazy. trump is about as religious as a tree stump. Am I right or am I right.

4. The tweet from President Obama. Indeed sir, I am waiting for you to get back to work and will be right here with you. Am I right or am I right.

5. The very best thing that is happening today are the protests, not only here, but around the world. Thousands,maybe millions, more protesting today than there were yesterday in support. I hope trump is paying attention. Am I right or am I right.