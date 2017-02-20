Presidents Day

Today we honor those who have lead our country. Some, through difficult times. Other through more prosperous times. Most have served honorably. So, I would like to say thank you to all who have done an admirable job. I would especially like to thank the one president, in my lifetime, who has represented me with dignity, compassion, intelligence, humor and thoughtfulness. That would be President Obama. Thank you for making the world look up to us as that shining city on the hill. Who stood up for everyone no matter their religion, the color of their skin or who they loved. Who never insulted people, who never bullied anyone. Whose calm presence reassured a nation during a crisis. Someone who never retaliated against the vitriol and hate. Whose love for his family and theirs for him was evident everyday. Who really made our country great.

I don't know if we will ever have a president like this again, but, I am thankful I had the chance to show my children what a great president looks like. Thank you President Obama.

P.S. Please help us!