Melania and Ivanka's plastic feminism cover Trump's misogyny - CNN.com

Conservatives have always championed pulling ones self up by ones boot straps, so you would think they would admire someone who wasn't born rich but worked hard, got a great education (because they are incredibly smart) and actually worked. That would be the best First Lady of my lifetime, Michelle Obama. Instead, it seems they actually like women whose only job is to be arm candy. A woman who has never done a thing in her entire life to help anyone but herself, much like the man(and I use that loosely) she married. A woman who, let's face it, really doesn't like this country much except to be able to live in the lap of luxury and who really doesn't care to initiate any program that might benefit the citizens of this country.

Neither Melania nor Ivanka care about the concerns or difficulties of other women. They are much too comfortable living in their million dollar bubbles. Given to them without lifting a finger.