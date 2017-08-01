Newsvine

Another Suggestion for a Landing Spot

Tue Aug 1, 2017 5:31 PM
Hello fellow refugees.  Funny this is my first article and most likely my last article on newsvine.  A fellow viner brought a site to my (not "my" personally) attention.  I went on over and really........really, liked what I found.    Very easy to navigate.   Nice format.   Even us completely not tech savy losers (I mainly speak for myself) can easily use.    Please check it out and see what you think.  Take a look at their "about Us" page.   Let's investigate every option so that we can make a well informed decision.  Thank you.   

 

https://www.commondreams.org

